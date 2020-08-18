Highway 315 blocked in Rusk County following wreck

Highway 315 blocked in Rusk County following wreck
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 18, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 2:28 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A major accident on SH 315 in Rusk County is blocking traffic near the Tenaska Power Plant.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, this crash involves a semi-trailer and has shut down both lanes of the highway.

Fire crews from Clayton, Mount Enterprise, Eastside are responding along with the Rusk County Rescue Unit.

A helicopter has also been requested and is headed to the scene, according to Michael Searcy with Rusk County OEM.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.