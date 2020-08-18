Highway 315 blocked in Rusk County following wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A major accident on SH 315 in Rusk County is blocking traffic near the Tenaska Power Plant.
According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, this crash involves a semi-trailer and has shut down both lanes of the highway.
Fire crews from Clayton, Mount Enterprise, Eastside are responding along with the Rusk County Rescue Unit.
A helicopter has also been requested and is headed to the scene, according to Michael Searcy with Rusk County OEM.
