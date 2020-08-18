East Texas nurse dies after contracting COVID-19

In a statement a UT Health spokesperson says, “Our top priority is the safety of our caregivers and our patients. We maintain sufficient testing supplies, PPE (personal protective equipment) and staff to ensure we’re able to provide our patients with the care they need while keeping caregivers safe. Our system follows CDC guidelines for PPE requirements and our caregivers have access to the PPE needed for their specific situation. There are processes in place for caregivers to request PPE, and caregivers are not denied PPE that is necessary to do their job. We follow mask-use guidance published by the CDC and the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well as standard decontamination methods.