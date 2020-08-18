Deberry man dies in fiery two-vehicle crash on US 79 in Panola County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 63-year-old man died after he turned his pickup left in front of an oncoming 18-wheeler at the intersection of U.S. Highway 79 and FM 123 in Panola County on Aug. 14.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the fatal crash at about 5:49 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. The wreck occurred about six miles southeast of the city of Deberry in Panola County.
The preliminary crash report shows that Wendell Sims, of Deberry, was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 that was towing a trailer and was stopped at the intersection of FM 123 and US 79. Then, for an unknown reason, Sims tried to turn left onto US 79 and failed to yield the right of way to a northbound 2014 Peterbilt towing a trailer in the right lane.
Although the driver of the Peterbilt took evasive action to the left trying to avoid a collision, the 18-wheeler struck the Ford, which then caught fire, the press release stated.
A Panola County justice of the peace pronounced Sims dead at the scene. His body was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.
“The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Christopher Morrison, 33, of Magnolia, Arkansas,” the press release stated. “Morrison was taken to UT Health - Carthage, where he was treated.”
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.