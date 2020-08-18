Citywide burn ban in effect for White Oak

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - It’s drying out in East Texas, and one city has become one of the first to call for a burn ban. We talked to the White Oak Fire Chief about why the city won’t be giving out burn permits any time soon.
Monday morning several fire departments were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Superior Road west of White Oak for an oil battery fire. White Oak, Gladewater and Warren City were able to get it out before it became a wildfire.
White Oak Fire Chief Jimmy Purcell says his jurisdiction has been lucky so far with one grass fire recently, but he wants to keep it that way with a city wide burn ban.
“With the lack of rain that we’ve had, and so every day without rain conditions get drier and drier,” Purcell said.
Last year, burn bans went into effect much earlier in the season.
“It is a little later and we’ve all been lucky as far as the rain that we have been getting,” Purcell said.
Many Texas cities do issue burn permits, though some don’t allow burning yard debris, but White Oak residents can.
“They are allowed to get burn permits to burn yard debris. And so the city allows about ten permits a day for that,” Purcell said.
Of course the potential burn pile and property is inspected by firefighters first.
“If they’re caught burning without a permit, or if they’re not out with the fire that’s burning, they could receive a citation,” Purcell said.
The fine can be up to $250, but:
“Most of the time it’s just a verbal warning,” Purcell said.
The first offense, anyway, but any burning in White Oak would be an offense right now. And as far as the ban:
“I could lift it at any time,” Purcell said.
Like a lot of other things, it all depends on the weather.
The Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office tells us they closely monitor the Keetch-Byram Drought Index which measures daily water balance from 0, which is wet, to 800 being the dry end of the scale. Right now Gregg County is at 567, and Smith County is at 606.
Those counties have not issued burn bans. Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a burn ban is not put into effect until the index is over 700 and depends on other conditions like prevailing winds.
