City council considering new restrictions on Lake Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) -The Gladewater city council has two items related to Lake Gladewater up for consideration.
The council will hear a recommendation on Thursday that could rescind access to wake and wave boats on Lake Gladewater. The other item on the agenda is an amendment to swimming regulations.
City Clerk Judy VanHouten is expecting a great deal of discussion regarding the Lake Board’s recommendation that wake boats lose access. She said a lot of discussions went into allowing them in the first place.
VanHouten explained the concern is over large waves in a small lake with an eroding shoreline.
The additional swimming regulation up for consideration would add the need for a legal adult parent or guardian to accompany swimmers under the age of 16.
