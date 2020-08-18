Burning trash sparks Longview grassfire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a report of a grassfire in the city limits around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It happened near Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard and Ridgelea Drive. Firefighters say a resident was burning trash behind his house and the fire spread into the woods.
Several engine companies were called out to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. They had to wait for the fire to come out of the woods before they could get it under control.
The fire was close to homes but no structures were damaged. The resident was issued a citation for burning in the city limits.
