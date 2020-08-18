Big things expected by Cowboys from Michael Gallup

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - While fans may gloss over 3rd year wide receiver Michael Gallup, Dallas Head Coach Mike McCarthy is not.
”Let’s make it clear - Michael Gallup is a No. 1 receiver in my view,” McCarthy said. “We are fortunate to have three players at that level with that potential.”
Those three players are Amari Cooper: who the team signed an extension with in the offseason, CeeDee Lamb: the team’s first round pick from this past draft, and Gallup: Only the third Cowboy ever to have at least 1,000 yards receiving in his second year in the league.
“[When we drafted Lamb] I’m thinking already Amari went over 1,000 yards, I went over 1,000 yards and then you pick up one of the best wide receivers in the draft coming out and that is a three-headed monster,” Gallup said.
Dallas has a god chance to join a short list of teams with three wide receivers to each clear 1,000 yards and an even shorter list to have that plus a running back in Ezekiel Elliott with the chance to rush for 1,000 yards.
“I am never going to tell myself I am the number one, but you practice like you are and play like you are,” Gallup said. “I appreciate it from coach but I would never say it about myself.“
McCarthy pointed out that Gallup has stood out on the film and this is the part of a career where coaches expect to see a lot of maturity develop.
“He’s primed to take that next step,” McCarthy said. “You look for your younger players in their second or third year to take that next step not only in their production but in their overall awareness, their football IQ, their emotional IQ, all those things. I think he will definitely be one of those players for us.”
