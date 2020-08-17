WEBXTRA: Hemphill ISD starts school amid COVID-19 pandemic

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Hemphill ISD students started school Monday, and that was just one of many changes that the school district’s leadership has enacted.
Hemphill ISD students were originally scheduled to start school on Aug. 10. However, a majority of the parents and guardians the school district surveyed were in favor of moving the start date back a week.
The school district will use a combination of in-person and virtual instruction to educate its students.
East Texas News’ Jeremy Thomas talked to Dr. J. Reese Briggs, Hemphill ISD’s superintendent, about all the changes on Monday. In addition to the technology changes that are being made to accommodate distance learning, the school district will be going the extra mile to clean Hemphill ISD buildings and property.
