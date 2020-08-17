WATCH: Anissa Centers shares financial encouragement from ‘The Wealth Builder’

WATCH: Anissa Centers shares financial tips from the Wealth Builder, William Parker
By Stephanie Frazier | August 17, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 3:47 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Anissa Centers continues her series of reports on ways to decrease stress in your life while the pandemic continues.

Today she talks about one of the main sources of stress – – finances -- and shares what she’s learned from a registered financial advisor about what  common money move people make that leads them to be unprepared for financial surprises like the ones that came with COVID-19.

Visit the website of William Parker/Pres., www.WealthEngineer.com

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.