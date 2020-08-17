U.S. Senator John Cornyn visiting Wichita Falls on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn will be visiting Wichita Falls on Tuesday.
The senator will be joining Mayor Stephen Santellana at the Community Healthcare Center to see firsthand how the CARES Act is helping them fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Wichita Falls.
The CEO of the Community Healthcare Center, Allen Patterson, will be hosting Sen. Cornyn and will provide a brief tour of the clinic while showing him how they have addressed the pandemic by using federal resources.
Following the tour, Sen. Cornyn will hold a press conference at about 3:55 p.m. along with Santellana, Patterson, President & CEO Phyllis Cowling of the United Regional Health Care System and President Dr. Suzanne Shipley of Midwestern State University.
Each person will speak on how they’ve used CARES Act funding to benefit the Wichita Falls community.
