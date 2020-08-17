UPDATE: Police identify bodies found in Wichita Falls home; no foul play suspected

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: Police have identified the two people found deceased on Friday in a home of Mesquite Street in Wichita Falls.
Police say the identities of the two men are 44-year-old Harvey White, and 55-year-old Byron White.
No foul play is suspected.
--------------
WFPD officers and detectives are investigating a home on the 1600 block of Mesquite Street after two bodies were found there.
Officers were called to the house on a welfare check on Friday afternoon.
According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, detectives are preparing to execute a search warrant.
Our crew is at the scene now.
