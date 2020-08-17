Smith County grand jury indicts man in connection with suspicious house fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man in connection with a suspicious fire that started in a home on Everglades Drive back in May.
When the Smith County grand jury met in the 241st Judicial District courtroom, its members voted to indict David Sewejkis, 37, is still being held in the Smith County jail on a felony arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship charge.
The grand jury also raised Sewejkis’ bond amount to $200,000. Back when he was arrested, it was originally set at $100,000.
Brandon Davis, an assistant Tyler fire marshal, said the fire that was started at the home in the 1500 block of Everglades Drive appeared to have been the result of arson. Davis said authorities got a search warrant, and the DPS trooper arrested Sewejkis in Clay County.
he Clay County Jail website states that Sewejkis’ home address in Tyler is 1508 Everglades Drive.
Clay County is in North Texas, and the county seat is Henrietta.
