Shotgun trap misses Randall County SWAT “by inches” as search warrant executed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men potentially related to numerous auto burglaries in the area were arrested Thursday, according to officials.
The Randall Country Sheriff’s Office had received reports of multiple auto burglaries over the last several weeks. Acting on information leading to the suspects, RCSO SWAT were sent to a home at 4214 Garland with a search warrant.
During the search, one of the bedroom doors had a “shotgun booby trap” set up to go off when the door was opened, according to officials.
The trap went off, missing two SWAT officers “by inches”, according to an RCSO release.
The men arrested were identified as 24-year-old Brenton Tucker and 21-year-old Xylon Martin. Officials said Tucker was arrested for fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, aggravated assault, two charges of theft of firearms and resisting arrest.
Martin was arrested for evading arrest or detention, unlawfully carrying a weapon and two charges of theft of firearms, according to officials.
