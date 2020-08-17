Palestine man dies in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -According to DPS, troopers responded to a fatal crash Saturday at 8 p.m., on CR 3801 approximately 4.9 miles northeast of the city of Jacksonville.
Investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2000 Buick Lucerne was traveling north on CR 3801, when the vehicle veered to its left and went off the roadway into the west ditch where it struck a tree.
The driver was identified as Xavier Roshad Oliver, 21, of Palestine. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to DPS.
The crash remains under investigation.
