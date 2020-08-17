New hunting, fishing regulations for 2020-21

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is updating the hunting and fishing regulations for 2020-2021.
The new regulations are effective starting Sept. 1, 2020 and run through Aug. 31, 2021.
New for hunting:
- Reduction in daily bag limits on scaup and light geese during waterfowl hunting seasons
- A new CWD Zone and check station has been established for Kimble County
New for freshwater fishing:
- Modified length limit for largemouth bass on Moss Lake and Brushy Creek Lake
- Modified length and bag limits for blue and channel catfish, and restricted legal gear to pole and line angling only for Brushy Creek downstream from Brushy Creek Lake to the Williamson/Milam County line
- Removed length limit for crappie on Lake Nasworthy
- Standardized length and bag limits for blue, channel, and flathead catfish in the Texas and Oklahoma waters of Lake Texoma and on the Red River below Lake Texoma
New for saltwater fishing:
- New 15-inch minimum size for flounder
The full list of hunting, fishing and boating regulations can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.