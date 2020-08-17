Lufkin native Dez Bryant expected to work out for Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network reports

Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
By Jeff Wright and Caleb Beames | August 17, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 10:43 AM

(KTRE) - NFL free-agent and former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant is expected to work out with the Baltimore Ravens this week, according to the NFL Network.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network reports that Bryant reached out to Harbaugh ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, suggested the idea, and continued his workouts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where he has caught passes from the likes of Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes this offseason.

Bryant has not played since he was with Dallas in 2017. He was cut from the team in April 2018.

Bryant was picked up by the New Orleans Saints the next season but never played after tearing his Achilles during his first practice with the team.

Throughout his time as a free agent, the 31-year-old has insisted he has no plans to retire and instead wants to get fully healthy before attempting a return to the NFL.

