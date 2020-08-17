Longview ISD superintendent says first day of school has gone ‘better than expected’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said as students returned for the first day of classes, the safety of the students has been the top priority for the district.
“Our number one concern is safety of our students and our staff. Knock on wood, so far today everything has gone better than expected, which is a joyous occasion in the school business. We actually have 473 more students enrolled as of one o’clock today than we had last year the first day of school. Now I’m not sure where they all came from but they appear to be from Pre-K all the way through the high school grades,” Wilcox said. " So I don’t know where those additional 473 student came from but I will by next week.”
Wilcox said the district has an extensive plan on what they will do should COVID-19 become an issue at any point during the school year.
“We have extensive information on our website. We have a one-page flow chart that is stuffed with steps and next steps to take any time someone might may appear just to have symptoms,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox had some words of advice for districts that are still waiting on the first day of school.
“Let your parents and your students know that their safety is important to you. They all already know that we’re educators and we want to educate their child the very best that we can. But their parents want them to be safe and a lot of our students they’re just ready for something else. March, April, May, June, July -- they’re ready to be back with their friends. They’re ready for us,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.