Grand jury indicts Tyler man accused in connection with neighbor’s fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been indicted on charges of arson of a building after he allegedly set his neighbors outbuilding on fire as well as talked about burning their house down in one of a series of Facebook Live videos he recorded during and after the fire.
Charles Pak, 43, was indicted on the charge by a Grand Jury of the 241st Judicial District Court on July 23.
According to an affidavit, an investigation revealed a series of Facebook Live videos posted by Pak from his home at 1917 Pine St. The videos posted by Pak document a fire atop an outbuilding structure in the backyard of 230 Boon Ave. which is immediately adjacent to Pak’s residence.
In one of the videos, a bottle with a rag stuffed in the top of it, and a liquid spilled across the exposed wood material on the outbuilding is visible. This was recognized as a Molotov cocktail device.
Another video shows Pak smoking a cigarette and the plastic bottle and rag burned and melted as well as smoldering wood from the outbuilding roof. The next video shows a large amount of smoke coming from the area near the outbuilding.
The next video shows smoke that is building and consistent with fire growth. The affidavit said at two times during the approximately 16 minute video, Pak gets up from within the house and walks outside to spray water in the area of the fire next door. The second of these times, Pak sprays water directly at the source of the smoke and peers over the fence for a couple of minutes at the fire area before turning off the video.
In another video later on, Pak recorded a video of himself from inside his home pointing over his shoulder saying, “See, because this stupid **** over here, I’m about to burn their ******* house down. It ain’t gonna be like this ******* garage ****.”
Pak’s bond was set at $150,000.
