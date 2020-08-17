Gov. Abbott holding press conference to announce police funding proposal

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) -Last week Austin officials slashed their police department’s budget according to the Texas Tribune.
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, and Speaker Bonnen will hold a press conference to announce a proposal related to police funding on Tuesday in Fort Worth.
They will be joined by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Senators Jane Nelson and Kelly Hancock, and Representatives Charlie Geren, Craig Goldman, Stephanie Klick, and Giovanni Capriglione.
KLTV has confirmed the announcement is a statewide proposal.
