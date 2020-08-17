East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… It is certainly a little warm out there this afternoon, but NOTHING even close to what it was over the past weekend. Highs over the weekend ranged from 101 to 104. We will not see those values for at least the next week or even longer. Another Cold Front is expected during the day on Tuesday, keeping winds out of the north and northeast through Wednesday…more easterly on Thursday, then back to the southeast by the weekend. So what this means is that the humidity values will remain fairly low through then keeping mornings feeling very mild and afternoons will be warm, but not as warm as we have experienced lately. Heat Index values may stay below 100 for several days because of this…so that is a positive. The negative is that no rain is expected this week as drier and somewhat cooler air moves over East Texas. Only a few showers possible Saturday through Monday over southern sections of ETX. Have a great week, East Texas.