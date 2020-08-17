Criminal Complaint: Man facing federal charges after selling drugs to Amarillo Police Department undercover agent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces federal charges after selling drugs to an undercover agent, according to a criminal complaint.
The Federal government charged Gerry Clyde Moore Jr. on Wednesday with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute MDMA.
On August 4, an Amarillo Police Department undercover agent observed a video on social media that showed a clear plastic baggie containing MDMA, according to a criminal complaint.
The agent messaged the person and asked for a price for the dug. The agent arranged a meeting with the dealer.
The criminal complaint says the agent met with Moore and handed him $100 in exchange for 20 pills.
On August 6, the agent was in contact with Moore and arranged another meeting to purchase 100 more pills. After the exchange, other officers arrested Moore on an outstanding felony warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He posted bail on August 10, and once released, began messaging the agent again. This time, the agent arranged to purchase 500 MDMA pills.
The two met up on August 11 to exchange the pills, and APD SWAT officers took both Moore and a woman into custody.
The woman was released from the scene pending further investigation.
Moore was booked into the Randall County Detention Center on a federal hold.
