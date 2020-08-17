Confederate statue to remain at Gregg County Courthouse

Gregg County Commissioners Court voted Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 to ________the Confederate Soldier Statue (Source: Jamey Boyum/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 17, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 11:22 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The confederate statue on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn will stay where it is for now.

Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown made a motion to remove the Confederate Soldier Statue. No one seconded the motion.

A petition to remove it was delivered to County Judge Bill Stoudt in June by Longview resident and Tyler Junior College Student Chelsea Laury.

The statue is on the agenda to be discussed at the Longview City Council meeting on Aug. 20.

