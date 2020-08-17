Baby reported missing from Smith County found safe

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 1-month-old boy who went missing in Smith County was found safe late Saturday night. The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Shari Pulliam, a spokeswoman for Child Protective Services, said Gatlyn Baker, the baby boy, is doing great.
Earlier this month, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services asked for the public’s help in finding Gatlyn.
According to DFPS, the state was granted custody of Gatlyn, who was born on July 8, on Aug. 11 by Henderson County Family Court Judge Nancy Adams Perryman.
“When the Department attempted to execute the removal of Gatlyn, the mother, Chelsea Baker ran with him,” a news release stated.
Details of the custody proceedings were not immediately released.
When Gatlyn went missing, he was believed to be with his parents, Chelsea and Kenny Baker, who were last seen in the Flint area.
