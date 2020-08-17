AT&T outage affecting customers, emergency agencies

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - AT&T is experiencing a widespread outage, which is causing problems across East Texas.
Police, fire and other agencies are depending upon dispatchers to relay information to them via radio instead of cell phones due to the outage. 911 is still operational, however.
An outage map shows affected areas include Tyler, Jacksonville, Henderson, Longview, Lufkin, and Shreveport.
Shawn Hara with the City of Longview says wireless city computers and phones are down. However, if residents have a working phone, they are still able to reach 911 as usual.
This from Rusk County:
Rusk County’s FirstNet System, powered by AT&T, is not functional, according to Rusk County OEM’s Michael Searcy.
Voice and data on cellphones has been affected across their county.
Officials, like law enforcement officers, are resorting back to the radio system and taking reports with pen and paper.
We are working to get more information from AT&T representatives. This story will be updated with new information as we receive it.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.