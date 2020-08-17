AMBER ALERT: Five children believed to be in danger, police looking for two adults

The victims were last seen around 11:25 a.m. on August 10, in Crystal City, Texas. Police are trying to find Ruben Lopez, white, male, 29 years old, 5′ 6″, 150 lbs, black eyes and brown hair and Roxanne Fuentes, white, Female, 31 years old, 5′ 8″, 120 lbs, black eyes and brown hair, in connection with this abduction.