AMBER ALERT: Five children believed to be in danger, police looking for two adults

Police are trying to find Roxanne Fuentes (Left), white, Female, 31 years old, 5′ 8″, 120 lbs, black eyes and brown hair and Ruben Lopez (Right), white, male, 29 years old, 5′ 6″, 150 lbs, black eyes and brown hair, in connection with this abduction. (Source: Zavala County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff | August 14, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 11:28 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sheriff’s Deputies in Zavala County are searching for five children they believe to be in danger, as well as the two adults with possible connections to the disappearance.

The victims were last seen around 11:25 a.m. on August 10, in Crystal City, Texas. Police are trying to find Ruben Lopez, white, male, 29 years old, 5′ 6″, 150 lbs, black eyes and brown hair and Roxanne Fuentes, white, Female, 31 years old, 5′ 8″, 120 lbs, black eyes and brown hair, in connection with this abduction.

Authorities are looking for:

Justine Kaylee Lopez, white, female, 10 years old, 4′ 05″, 80 lbs, black hair, black eyes.

Justine Kaylee Lopez, white, female, 10 years old, 4' 05", 80 lbs, black hair, black eyes. (Source: Zavala County Sheriff's Office)

Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, white, female, 9 years old, 4′ 03″, 60 lbs black hair, and black eyes

Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, white, female, 9 years old, 4' 03", 60 lbs black hair, and black eyes (Source: Zavala County Sheriff's Office)

Ruben Lopez, Jr., white, male, 7 years old.

Ruben Lopez jr, white, male, 7 years old. (Source: Zavala County Sheriff's Office)

Jordan Lopez, white, male, 4 years old, 3′ 3″, 40 lbs, black hair and black eyes.

Jordan Lopez, white, male, 4 years old, 3' 3", 40 lbs, black hair and black eyes (Source: Zavala County Sheriff's Office)

Jayden Lee Lopez, white, male, 11 months old

Jayden Lee Lopez, white, male, 11 months old (Source: Zavala County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at 830-374-3615.

