Suspect in Hudson home invasion flees after resident wrestles gun away from him

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - A mother fought back to protect her children after a man forced his way into her home and pointed a gun at her kids Saturday evening, according to a post on the Hudson Police Department Facebook page.
Saturday evening, a man went to a home in the Bowers Mobile Park in Hudson, knocked on the door and asked for someone who did not live at the residence. The man knocked again and asked for a cigarette and if the woman’s husband was home, the Facebook post stated.
At about 6 p.m. Saturday, the man forced his way into the home and pointed a pistol at the children who were home at the time, the Facebook post stated. The woman then started fighting with the man to get him away from her children.
The mother managed to wrestle the gun away from the man, and he tried to run from the house. He allegedly stopped at the front door and asked the woman if she would give him his gun back.
The suspect then fled into a wooded area near the mobile home park, the Facebook post stated.
“A search of the area met with negative results,” the Facebook post stated.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s who is skinny and between 5-foot and 5-feet-6 tall. The man was also described as having scraggly, dirty blond hair. At the time of the alleged home invasion, the man was wearing a bright orange shirt and checkered shorts that went just below his knees.
Neither the woman nor the children were injured in the incident, the Facebook post stated.
Anyone who may have seen a person matching the above description in the Hudson area is urged to Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS or the Hudson Police Department at (936) 875-2358.
