Smith County Red Cross nominates 2 East Texas teens for lifesaving award

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texans teens are being nominated by the American Red Cross for their heroic efforts after saving a man’s life in July during their summer vacation in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Macen and Micah Beard helped save a man over 100 feet away from shore and are both nominated for a certificate of merit. This award is the highest lifesaving award from the Red Cross.
According to Tammy Prater, executive director of the American Red Cross of Smith County, this is rare for East Texas, and it’s the first time in her 21 year career for making this type of nomination.
Beard described what this nomination means to him.
“It was a big surprise to me. If I do get it, that’d be awesome to get that recognition. I saved the guy not to get an award,” Macen Beard said. “I did it to be a good person, to do a good deed and save a guy’s life. This award is just a bonus and a recognition for what I did.”
The approval process can take up to 60 days and the boys’ swim instructor, Randell Plaza will also receive a nomination as well.
