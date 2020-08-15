SFA vs SMU football game moved to late September

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football season opener has been moved again.
On Saturday the Big 12 released its Sept.12 plan for its members’ out of conference games and it became official that the Battle for the Iron Skillet was back on between SMU and TCU. The Lumberjacks were originally set to play at SMU on that date. Now thy will travel to Dallas on September 26.
On Thursday the Southland Conference announced that they would be playing all fall sports in the spring. The conference did however leave the door open for schools to play out of conference games in the fall. SFA made it clear that day they did not intend on playing in spring games. As of Saturday, the SMU game is the only game on the Lumberjacks fall schedule.
