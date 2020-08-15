San Augustine’s Kevorian Barnes verbally commits to UTSA

San Augustine, Texas (KLTV) - Kevorian Barnes has his eyes set on becoming a household name at UT-San Antonio but also a member of the Dean’s List.
Barnes, a running back for the No.5 San Augustine Wolves , verbally committed to the Roadrunners on Friday.
“They showed me all the love,” Barnes said. “I was on a zoom call with them earlier today and there wasn’t a coach that was not on there. We were just talking. They were supposed to have meeting but they stopped to talk to me and that just showed how important I was to them.”
Barnes gained over 2,000 yards his junior season for the Wolves and had under 150 carries, showing how explosive and elusive he could be, but Barnes is more than a running back. He helped bring home a state title in track for the Wolves his freshman year. He plays basketball and baseball as well. He was inducted into the National Honor Society this past year and he is in the Top 10 of his senior class.
“A lot of people look at me only as a football player but I want to prove people wrong,” Barnes said. “I put academics first. With me doing all types of spots it just shows that it can be done. You can have all A’s and B’s and play any type of sport.”
Barnes wants to get a business degree and be a member of the Dean’s List.
“This is all you need to know about Kevorian,” San Augustine Head Coach Marty Murr said. “He was a captain for us as a sophomore. In my thirty years of coaching he has been the only sophomore to be a captain. That says it all.”
Barnes will join a Roadrunner squad led by Jeff Traylor who has deep roots in East Texas.
“With the staff [Traylor] has built, I think they will recruit East Texas really well. East Texas is full of athletes and always has been.”
