Police file 4 new child sex charges on Longview doctor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have filed four additional continuous sexual abuse of a child charges against the doctor whose license was temporarily suspended earlier this week.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, of Longview, is still being held in the Gregg County Jail on six counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. His total bond amount has been set at $3 million, according to the Gregg County Jail website.
According to a press release from the Texas Medical Board, Hipke was suspended on Aug. 10. The board found Hipke is the subject of a criminal investigation involving allegations of sexual assault of three children who were patients.
