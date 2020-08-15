Organizations mission for physically challenged kids complicated during Covid-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The gift of mobility to kids with physical challenges, is the mission of an East Texas organization, but now presents bigger challenges because of Covid-19.
'Longview Too AMBUCS' is dedicated to providing the 'amtryke', a specially made tricycle for youth with physical challenges and limitations.
AMBUCS usually does all preparation and adjustment of their amtrykes in front of their recipients. Much more difficult to do now.
"We had some families, like in our last giveaway, that didn't show up because of concerns," says Longview Too AMBUCS president Chris Stow.
Amtrykes are therapeutic tricycles that are customized for each rider who has mobility issues, from toddler to adults.
And many of those recipients are at risk already.
"The children are more compromised than most children would be. People that need a bike like we provide, usually do have some issues besides needing an amtryke. I think it's effected just like it has anyone else. But like most people we're trying to go forward," says AMBUCS member Linda Voyles.
But it's not one size fits all. Each amtryke has to be custom built and designed for each individual.
A therapist has to assess any adjustments to the amtryke, and not meeting face to face presents a problem.
"That may not always mean that the therapist can be there because of the concerns to make the adjustments that they need to in person. If they don't feel it's corrected then it's a prolonged process," Stow says.
“We have not had a report of any of our children that have been effected with Covid,” Voyles says.
But they'll work around the problem however they have to.
"The smiles are worth every moment," says Voyles.
AMBUCS nationally fund-raise for, and give away, about 35-hundred amtrykes each year.
