MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: First Baptist Church of Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - In 1869, a group of 12 families built a church called New Hope Church. They met once a month.
“There were about 12 families that got together and prayed and decided we needed a church here. This is the log cabin with the two doors and the 2 windows on the side.”
But keeping a membership at New Hope Church wasn’t so easy back then.
“And back in those days if a member didn’t behave they were dismissed from the church.”
The church moved locations several times in the past 151 years and even had a couple name changes before settling on First Baptist Whitehouse on East Main Street.
The state recognized the church with a historical marker in 1989.
First Baptist Whitehouse is located at 801 East Main Street. If you want to check out a service, they meet at 10-30 every Sunday morning.
