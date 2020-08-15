Houston County law enforcement agencies searching for suspects in Grapeland ATM burglary

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement agencies in Houston County are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who burglarized an ATM at a bank in Grapeland early Friday morning.
According to a post on the Crocket Police Department Facebook page, officers with Grapeland PD were dispatched to the town’s Prosperity bank branch, where an ATM had been burglarized. The suspects were driving a dump truck.
A short time later, the Grapeland PD officers learned that the dump truck had been stolen from a business located in the 900 block of South Fourth Street in Crockett, the Facebook post stated. After Crockett PD was notified, CPD officers started assisting with the investigation.
During that time, the owners of two other vehicles that were parked near the business on Fourth Street learned that their vehicles had been burglarized. Both vehicles had their ignition systems tampered with in theft attempts, the Facebook post stated.
Surveillance video shows two suspects walking toward one of the vehicles, a truck. They were able to get it started, and they drove it a short distance and abandoned it before they got into a dark-colored SUV that had been driving back and forth on Fourth Street.
The suspects have not been identified at this time.
“Crockett Police Department, Grapeland Police Department, and The Houston County Sheriff’s Office are working diligently to identify the suspects,” the Facebook post stated. “If you have any information, please call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 544- 2862.”
