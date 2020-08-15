Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, staff focusing on quality with limited practices

FRISCO Texas (KLTV) - With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of uncertainties on how the Dallas Cowboys’ season is going to go. This isn’t a normal training camp season for any NFL team, and the Cowboys are adjusting on the fly.
On top of that, the Cowboys coaching staff has to closely monitor the practice habits where the Texas heat is on display. Meanwhile, with the number of practices allowed, they have to be quality ones.
Practices can’t be squandered because the clock is ticking to opening day in less in four weeks.
“We have 19 practices before we play the Rams,” said Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “It just shows how important each practice is, and staying tuned into the deatils of it. I’m not really worried about the physical talent on this team.”
Coach Mike McCarthy explained on the Cowboys’ day off that he’s experienced many kinds of practice schedules, and the early morinng suits his approach nicely.
“I’ve been fortunate to be able to do this for 13 plus years,” McCarthy said. “So I’ve pretty much run through most of the different types of training camp schedules. I have used the 8 a.m. practice schedule in the past, and it was very popular with the players.”
“I mean, for now, you know the difference is just getting us acclimated to the heat out here In Texas because this is the first time we’ve practiced,” said Joe Looney, the Cowboys’ center. “I know it’s the first time since I’ve gotten here that we practiced in Texas. The coach is doing a great job giving us water breaks. I consider that everybody’s healthy and staying safe out there for practice.”
The Cowboys will be back at it tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.