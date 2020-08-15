Daingerfield man dies in motorcycle-pickup crash in Morris County

NAPLES, Texas (KLTV) - A 63-year-old Daingerfield man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup on WL Doc Dodson Boulevard in Naples Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release, officers from the Naples Police Department were dispatched out to the 500 block of WL Doc Dodson Boulevard at about 1:55 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup.
The preliminary investigation shows that Thomas Earl Stoker was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he made a U-turn into the path of a 2015 Ford pickup driven by Richard Heath Gilbert, 35, of Douglasville, the press release stated. Both vehicles were traveling west on WL Doc Dodson Blvd when the crash occurred.
Stoker was pronounced dead at the scene, the press release stated. Gilbert was not injured in the crash.
“The investigation is still ongoing at this time,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.