WEBXTRA: East Texan recalls rescuing man after boat fire on Caddo Lake

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Harleton man and his family were boating on Caddo Lake two weekends ago, when another boat with passengers caught on fire.
One man jumped into the water hitting his head as he did, and began to drown. Boater Kevin Mackey jumped in to save his life.
“I just heard ‘he’s drowning’, and I saw the hands and I just I guess instinctively jumped in and swam out to him, got him up above the water,” Mackey said.
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark has more with Mackey.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.