East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Heat Advisories are in effect for ALL OF EAST TEXAS through at least Saturday evening…if not into Sunday. Highs will be near 100° each day through Sunday with cooler air arriving late on Sunday as another summer cold front moves through. Highs next week should only reach the lower 90s with lows near 70° each day. As the front moves through, much lower humidity values will be over our area for several days making these cooler temperatures feel much better than we have seen for the past several days…Much Cooler. A few PM showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday with a few morning showers possible on Monday. A few may return late next week as well. Have a great day and a great weekend. Please stay cool. Take this intense afternoon heat seriously.