Dragonzord! Green Power Ranger coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The mighty morphing original green Power Ranger, also known as “Tommy” will be at Ground Zero Comics in Tyler Saturday.
The actor, Jason David Frank, will be meeting fans at a socially distanced-event.
If you would like to meet the star, Ground Zero will begin giving out tickets on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. that will provide entry for two people to the free event.
The Green Ranger first appeared on the show in 1993 and is the first Ranger who started out as an evil character, under the power of Rita Repulsa.
Ground Zero is located at 2744 E 5th St.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.