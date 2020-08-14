One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in Panola County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 14, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 10:59 PM

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Panola County.

According to a Facebook post from the Inter Community Volunteer Fire Department, at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, they along with other emergency agencies responded to Highway 79 N. at FM 123 for a multi-vehicle accident.

At approximately 6pm this evening, Inter Community units were dispatched to the River Hill area on Hwy. 79 North at FM...

Posted by Inter Community VFD on Friday, August 14, 2020

The post said units arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler and a small pickup truck which was engulfed in fire.

The post said the driver of the 18 wheeler was not injured, but the driver of the pickup was found deceased.

Highway 79 remained closed down for some time while TXDOT and local wrecker services cleaned up debris on the highway.

