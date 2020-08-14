Nacogdoches man out on bond arrested in connection with burglary in Shreveport

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man who was out on bond on nine previous charges on Wednesday in connection to allegations that he was involved in a burglary that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Clayton Allen Meisch, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a state-jail felony theft between $2,500 and $300,000 charge. He has also been charged with a Class C misdemeanor.
According to a press release, the investigation started after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office got information that Meisch was possibly a suspect in a burglary that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana, earlier this month. NCSO investigators spoke to detectives from the Shreveport Police Department and found that a lawn care business there had been burglarized, and numerous items had been taken.
“Investigators with NCSO started conducting an investigation in Nacogdoches, Texas, and gained information that Meisch was a very likely suspect in the burglary case,” the press release stated. “After conducting ongoing surveillance of Meisch, he was stopped on a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of FM 2259.”
The NCSO deputies found that Meisch had some of the equipment stolen in the Shreveport burglary, the press release stated. NCSO investigators later recovered two Exmark zero-turn lawnmowers from a home in Nacogdoches and were able to link them and Meisch to the burglary in Shreveport, the press release stated.
On Friday morning, Meisch appeared at a bond hearing in the 145th Judicial District Court for motion to revoke probation and evading arrest with a vehicle, two of the nine charges that he had been out on bond for before he was arrested again on Wednesday.
According to the press release, the judge set his bond amount at $1 million each for the two charges. With the bond amount on his theft charge, his total bond amount is $2.2 million.
In addition to the Nacogdoches County charges, the Shreveport Police Department also charged him with burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
“Abbey Ortiz, 30 years of age, has also been arrested in connection to this investigation,” the press release stated. “She has been charged with Theft of Property a class B misdemeanor and was being booked into jail at the time of this press release.
The sheriff’s office has recovered two zero-turn mowers, four weed eaters, and one backpack blower that had been reported stolen, the press release stated.
