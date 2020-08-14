Nacodoches County deputies arrest burglary suspect wanted on 9 felony charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted fugitive with nine felony warrants out for her arrest at a home on County Road 166 Thursday morning.
Mattie Alabama Emerson, 34, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on five second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charges, state jail felony credit card or debit card abuse charges, a failure to appear charge, and a Class C misdemeanor driving while license invalid or suspended charge.
Collectively, Emerson’s bond amount was set at $120,000, according to the jail website.
After NCSO deputies found Emerson at the residence on County Road 166, she was taken into custody without incident and taken to the county jail, a press release stated.
According to the press release, Emerson has been the primary suspect in several burglaries that have occurred in the county. As a result, NCSO investigators obtained five burglary of a habitation arrest warrants for her.
The Nacogdoches Police Department has also gotten four arrest warrants for her in connection with investigations that NPD detectives were conducting in the city limits.
