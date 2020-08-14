Man gets probation, 30 days in jail for wreck which killed Rusk woman

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 22-year-old man has agreed to a 10-year probation for his role in the death of a Rusk woman killed in a wreck in 2018.
Cole Shane Falzerano, of HIllsboro, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter on Aug. 7, according to prosecuting attorney Jonathan Richey.
Richey said Falzerano did not agree to an offer of 30 days in jail as a condition of the probation, so a sentencing hearing was held on Aug. 7. Richey said Judge Chris Day sided with the state.
Falzerano was accused in the death of Bridget Stinson, 46. According to DPS, Falzerano was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 east on US 84 in May 2018 when he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and was struck by a westbound 2013 Hyundai Veloster, driven by Stinson.
Stinson died at the scene. Her passengers, Lindsey Fannin, of Rusk, and a 2-year-old child were injured.
