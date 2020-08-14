Longview doctor jailed on 2 child sex charges

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a doctor whose license was temporarily suspended this week by the Texas Medical Board.
Matt Elza Hipke, 58, of Longview is charged with two counts of continuous sex abuse of a child. He is being held on a collective bond of $1 million.
According to a press release from the Texas Medical Board, Hipke was suspended on Aug. 10. The board found Hipke is the subject of a criminal investigation involving allegations of sexual assault of three children who were patients.
