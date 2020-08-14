Jacksonville Police Department cancels National Night Out due to Covid-19

From Jacksonville Police
JACKSONVILLE, Texas - The Jacksonville Police Department has decided against celebrating National Night Out on October 6, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In an abundance of caution, I have decided to cancel this year’s festivities.”, said Chief Joe Williams. “This year we were going to have a large gathering in the downtown area, which I hoped would have attracted well over 1,000 people. I just don’t believe it wise to assemble that many people in close proximity to each other in our current environment.”
Next year, JPD will go all out and make it the best National Night Out event ever held in Jacksonville! “We’ve already begun planning and we’ll be enlisting help from our community to make it quite the show!”