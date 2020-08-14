Harrison County commissioners to consider relocating Confederate statue

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx (KLTV) - Harrison County Commissioners’ Court will soon discuss whether to relocate the statue of a Confederate soldier off of county courthouse grounds.
The court will meet on Monday, Aug. 17 to consider whether to submit an application for the relocation of a Confederate soldier statue located on the east side of the Harrison County Historic Courthouse in Marshall to “another acceptable and secure location,” according to the commissioners’ court agenda.
On Wednesday, June 24, Demetria McFarland presented a petition, “Removal of Confederate statue from the Harrison County courthouse grounds” to Harrison County Judge Chad Simms and county commissioners.
Harrison County Commissioners’ Court will meet Monday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. to consider the statue’s removal.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.