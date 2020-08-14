Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We’re in store for yet another hot day today as highs will climb up into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Excessive humidity is still firmly in place here in East Texas, and this will lead to heat indices climbing well over 100 degrees during the heat of the day, so a Heat Advisory continues for ALL of East Texas through Saturday. Scattered showers and an isolated thundershower will continue to be possible for our northeastern counties through the middle part of our afternoon, but most of us are looking to stay dry today. More hot and mostly dry conditions for our Saturday and MOST of Sunday.. then a big change in our weather pattern arrives! A cold front is still expected to dip south through East Texas later on Sunday afternoon through the first half of Monday. This front will bring the chance of showers and thundershowers during this time frame, as well as cooler and drier air to enjoy throughout the first half of the workweek. Mornings will start out a bit more comfortable, near 70 degrees, and afternoon highs will remain in the lower 90s through Thursday before temps slowly start to climb back up. Take care of yourselves in this heat this weekend!