East Texas Ag News: Hay trades mostly steady this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says hay trades are mostly steady to firm in all areas.
This comes despite the recent extreme weather conditions that hampered the majority of the regions.
The south coastal bend and some eastern parts of our state received extreme rains and damaging winds from Hurricane Hanna. Rains and winds devastated the many of the region’s cotton harvest.
We still don’t know the effects the weather had on other crops. The far west is still extremely dry and hot, which has furthered drought-like conditions in the area.
According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, most crops suffered extreme yield reductions with a majority of grain sorghum expected to not be harvested due to poor growth.
Pastures have little to no grass left and as a result livestock is being heavily supplemented. But good news for some parts of East Texas, recent rain accumulations have improved pasture conditions.
You can stay up to date on the latest local Ag News. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.