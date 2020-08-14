Dallas Cowboys talk defense at summer training camp

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning, the Dallas Cowboys had their first practice on the field, practicing the mask wearing and social distancing.
First chance to see first round pick CD Lamb in action, another off season acquisition, Haha Clinton-Dix, for him a reunion with Cowboys first year coach Mike McCarthy.
“Oh yeah man it was definitely great to get back with Coach Mike and just going in the training camp this year it has been a blessing man just to be here right now. It’s been smooth man, today we’re on the grass rolling got things done pretty fast and off the field,” Dix said.
Dallas had a busy off season late during the pandemic, bolstering the defense.
Dix is one of few key off season moves Dallas made, Everson Griffen, Dontari Poe, and Gerald McCoy all veteran defensive players is a message and that message is:
“We want to win, that is the goal, we want to win a championship and that’s how we’re here,” said Dix. “We have veteran guys on the different side of the bar and play the big games, been a part of winning coaches, man it’s awesome to have this many vets here and they’re ready to win a championship.”
“I’m really proud of the front office and what they’re doing to bring you know better pass rushers to the Dallas Cowboys,” said Demarcus Lawrence.
