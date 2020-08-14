Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, U.S. and Canadian flags fly atop the Peace Arch at Peace Arch Historical State Park on the border with Canada, where people can walk freely between the two countries at an otherwise closed border, in Blaine, Wash. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/AP)
By Associated Press | August 14, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 11:34 AM

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

