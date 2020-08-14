Athletic Directors split on Southland’s decision to move fall sports to the spring

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The switch to spring for Southland fall sports teams was not an easy one.
“I think what gets lost in all of this is that some of us don’t want to play,” Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “That is untrue. We all want to play. Every president wants to play, every athletic director. There is nothing joyous of us not playing in the fall.”
By Thursday afternoon it was clear that schools were split in the direction they were going. In order to play sports this year the NCAA has strict protocols in place. All student-athletes will be required to test negative withing 72 hours of a scheduled contest. Institutions must also allow for student-athletes to opt out of playing without losing their scholarship. Universities must also cover all COVID-19 related medical expenses of a student that contracts the virus.
Those requirements, especially the testing could be a big hit on athletic budgets, many that have already seen cuts recently. SFA took a significant budget hit but at the same time has been willing to meet the protocols in order to let their athletes play.
“This is where we have to create that culture of transparency,” SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said. “We have told athletes that if you don’t feel safe then you don’t need to play, but here are the parameters and here are the protocols that we have in place to do everything we can to mitigate the risk that you have moving forward. For us to have that ability to have that conversation has reduced the student-athlete’s level of anxiety.”
Lamar is out of fall competition even though it appears there was a way to move on with a fall schedule.
“I think the league made the decision was made as a league because with over the last couple of weeks with the requirements of screening and you name it, we are one of those schools that meet all of those requirements, Lamar Athletic Director Marco Born said in a press conference. “Some in our league cannot handle it and meet those requirements. I think it was in the best interest as a league to make that collective decision.”
A school joining SFA in looking for as many fall games as possible is Central Arkansas.
“UCA is moving forward with it’s fall campaign in all sports, playing a reduced schedule,” Bears athletic director Brad Teague said. “We are working with several other institutions from the Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, the Southern, and the Big South Conferences to put together schedules for our student-athletes to compete. We are confident we can do this safely and provide a healthy space for them all.”
In football only four of the Southland schools plan to play some sort of fall schedule - SFA, HBU, Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian.
“I personally think that a split season, trying to play some games in the fall and some games in the spring, I just don’t understand it,” McNeese Interim Athletic Director Heath Schroyer said. “If our league is determined that it is not safe for our student athletes to play in the fall in league games. I have no idea how other teams in our league want to try to schedule each other, let alone go get on planes and play other people. I just don’t personally think that it’s a great look.”
Although Ivey wants to see his athletes play this fall he understands that what is said today could change tomorrow.
“If we feel like it becomes unsafe to play then we are not going to play,” Ivey said. That is the reality of it. Our student athletes know that and our coaches know that. We are not going to jeopardize their health to continue to play.”
Was there a right decision made today? That is tough to say. It might not be known for months or years and it might be different depending on where you are in the conference.
“This was a tough decision,” Southeastern Louisiana Athletic Director Jay Artigues said. “I don’t think there is a right decision. We have to do what we feel is right and when you put students first I can live with that.”
